FUNToken Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $70.47 million and $1.55 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

