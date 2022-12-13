Fundamentun LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

