Fundamentun LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

