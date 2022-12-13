Fundamentun LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

