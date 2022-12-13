Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.