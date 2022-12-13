Fundamentun LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

