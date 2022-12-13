Fundamentun LLC Buys 812 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.09 and a 200-day moving average of $295.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $335.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.28.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

