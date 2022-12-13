Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,260,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

