Function X One Day Volume Reaches $490,444.77 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $74.96 million and $490,444.77 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00513540 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $905.21 or 0.05115628 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.13 or 0.30427486 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Function X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

