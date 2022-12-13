FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.27 billion-$20.27 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

