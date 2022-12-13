Fruits Trading 73.6% Lower This Week (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and $172,385.92 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

