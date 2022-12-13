Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fraport from €45.00 ($47.37) to €47.00 ($49.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUY stock remained flat at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

