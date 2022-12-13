Francis Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,596 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

