Francis Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.