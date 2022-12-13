Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

