Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,080.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,883.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,910.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

