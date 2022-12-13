Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

