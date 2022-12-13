Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

