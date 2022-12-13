Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 12,781 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $111.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

