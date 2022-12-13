Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,620.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

