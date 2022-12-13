Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

