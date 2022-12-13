Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $788,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 41.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 127.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.