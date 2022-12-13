FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

