Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $31.13

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $33.86. Fiverr International shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 5,481 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 121.3% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

