First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.24 and last traded at $96.24. 47,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 67,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

