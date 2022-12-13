First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

