First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the November 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FIXD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.62.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
