First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 339.4% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FTXH stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.45.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
