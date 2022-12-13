First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 339.4% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 339.4% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTXH stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

