First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 114.1% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the November 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,982. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.