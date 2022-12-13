First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Up 114.1% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the November 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,982. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,220,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 219,854 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.