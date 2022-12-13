First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance
FTXO opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
