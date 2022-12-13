First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Up 104.8% in November

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FEI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,656. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

