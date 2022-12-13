First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,598. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.