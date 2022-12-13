First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,598. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

