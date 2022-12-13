First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 592,186 shares.The stock last traded at $135.94 and had previously closed at $129.35.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 534,477 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,409,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.