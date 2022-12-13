First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.46% of First Solar worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,613,000 after acquiring an additional 269,034 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

