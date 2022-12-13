First National Bank of Omaha Trims Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Markel makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Markel were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,292.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,240.81.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

