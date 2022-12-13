First National Bank of Omaha Sells 994 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

ROP opened at $439.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.