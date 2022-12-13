First National Bank of Omaha Sells 534 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

LIN opened at $336.05 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.34 and a 200-day moving average of $299.08. The stock has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

