First National Bank of Omaha Sells 10,210 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

