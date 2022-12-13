First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,134 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after purchasing an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

