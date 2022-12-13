First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of PTC worth $10,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PTC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,507 shares of company stock valued at $21,619,109. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.15. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

