First National Bank of Omaha Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

