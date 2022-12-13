First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Trading of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 92.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

