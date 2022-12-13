Financial Review: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.37 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -1.00 Stitch Fix $2.07 billion 0.21 -$207.12 million ($2.39) -1.64

Profitability

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kidpik and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Stitch Fix -13.41% -62.71% -28.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kidpik and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stitch Fix 2 16 0 0 1.89

Kidpik currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $6.28, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Kidpik beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

