Financial Contrast: RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RXO and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RXO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 6 5 0 2.45 Expedia Group 1 12 11 0 2.42

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $146.71, indicating a potential upside of 53.47%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than RXO.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $8.60 billion 1.74 $12.00 million $2.73 35.02

This table compares RXO and Expedia Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group 4.95% 24.05% 3.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expedia Group beats RXO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.