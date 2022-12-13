Financial Contrast: Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 2 1 4 0 2.29 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Klépierre presently has a consensus price target of $23.94, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.03%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

This table compares Klépierre and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.04 billion 6.50 $644.43 million N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.08 -$4.36 million ($0.23) -3.09

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT -38.57% -19.68% -4.58%

Summary

Klépierre beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

