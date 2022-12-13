Fiduciary Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DORM. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

