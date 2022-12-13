Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys 391 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $17,727,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,372.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $9.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.53. 2,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

