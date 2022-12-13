Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Fidelity National Financial worth $89,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,451. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

