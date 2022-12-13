Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0902 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $67.27 million and approximately $26.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00077268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004791 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.