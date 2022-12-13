Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $115.99 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,893,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,992,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

