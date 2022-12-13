Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 61,969 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

